Littleton police looking for suspects in possible road rage shooting

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Police are searching for several people who were involved in a possible road rage situation in which someone opened fire on a car on Santa Fe Drive early Thursday.

Littleton police said they received a report of shots fired on South Santa Fe Drive near West Belleview Avenue at about 5 a.m.

Police said someone in a car fired a gun at another car, causing damage to the vehicle but no injuries. The shooting may have been the result of a road rage situation, police said, but officers didn't provide any further details.

The suspects' vehicle was described as a dark-colored, older model Volkswagen sedan, possibly a Jetta or Passat. The vehicle may have had at least three people inside with a woman in the front passenger seat.

Santa Fe was closed while officers investigated but the road has since reopened.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Littleton police.