Littleton man desperate to find stolen puppy

LITTLETON, Colo. — A man in Littleton is desperate to find his 8-week-old puppy, CJ, after he says two individuals assaulted his friend and stole it. Littleton police confirmed that a case has been opened for the incident, and officers are investigating.

Mark Diamond, the victim, says the alleged assault and robbery occurred just after midnight Wednesday when his friend took the dog outside.

“My friend was walking in the park out behind my apartment, and somebody hit him in the face,” Diamond said. “The other person grabbed the little dog —8 weeks old — and took him. I feel lost right now. I bonded to that little dog faster than I’ve ever bonded to any animal in my life, and I just want him back.”

Diamond filed a report with the Littleton Police Department, posted fliers throughout his neighborhood and has been scouring the internet for any signs of CJ.

While the support he's received from strangers online has been “amazing,” Diamond fears his dog was stolen to be sold.

“I just want him back,” Diamond said, hoping either the perpetrators or an unwitting purchaser of his dog hear his pleas. “I don’t care how you got him, I don’t care. I’ll post the reward. Whatever you paid for him, I’ll pay double. I just want my dog back.”

Littleton police told Denver7 this is not a common call they receive; however, it is something that is getting more attention nationwide.

Last year, the American Kennel Club warned dog owners to be extra careful after Lady Gaga’s dogs were stolen from her dog walker at gunpoint. The AKC reports that smaller dogs are often stolen because they are easier to grab and are often worth a lot of money for thieves.

Owners are urged to have their dogs microchipped and to keep the contact information on file with it up to date. If your dog is stolen, you should call police immediately.

If you have any information about this incident, you should contact the Littleton Police Department.