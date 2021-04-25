Littleton family desperate for answers after teen's disappearance

LITTLETON, Colo. -- The family of a missing teenager is still desperate for answers more than a month after her disappearance.

Cadence Warner's mother says she left their home near West Quincy Avenue and South Kipling Parkway on the afternoon of March 23 and never returned.

"It's been two days after a month, so it's been brutal," her mother Lacey Williams said.

Video captured by the family's surveillance camera shows Cadence leaving through the backyard with nothing but the clothes on her back, a small backpack, and her cat inside a carrier.

"I've got cameras all around the house so I could physically see her, like, leave, hop the back fence, and she knew what cameras to avoid," Williams said. "She took nothing. She doesn't have any clothes. She has no money."

Days prior to Cadence's disappearance, Williams says they got into an argument, and she took her phone away as punishment. What she later found in the phone has rattled her.

"She had this whole separate life on her phone that we have. It was just really disturbing. Like, there's men my age talking to her on there," Williams said.

The men had been messaging Cadence on apps like TikTok and Facebook Messenger, and Williams believes they got her to leave her home.

"We have no idea even where to start with these people. Like, there's people from out of state on there. There's 35-year-old men. I'm at a loss," Williams said.

The family hired a private investigator, but so far, they haven't had any leads.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says its investigators have tracked several leads down but are still trying to locate Cadence.

"There is no supporting information known that supports Cadence is in any danger, any suicidal ideation or indication of being trafficked. She remains a runaway, but much work has been done in attempts to locate her."

Cadence's family was supposed to celebrate her 17th birthday on Sunday. Instead, they're anxiously awaiting her return.

"Let us know that you're OK. Like, you’re loved. We miss you. Whatever you're going through, it's OK. We're all here. Just let us know that you're OK," Williams said.

If you have any information about Cadence's whereabouts, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.