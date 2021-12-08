Littleton city manager announces plans to retire next year

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton City Manager Mark Relph has announced his plans to retire next year.

Relph will retire from the City of Littleton on June 1, 2022. He has been city manager since May 2017. Previously, Relph was selected as Littleton's public works director in April 2015, then appointed as acting city manager in July 2016.

Throughout his time as city manager, Relph has accomplished many things, including reorganizing the leadership team and leading the city through the pandemic.

“My wife and I believe the time is right and we are looking forward to retiring on the Western Slope,” Relph said. “I’ve had a rewarding career but my work with the City of Littleton has been the most gratifying. We have accomplished a lot and I couldn’t have done anything without my talented staff and our supportive city council. We’ve got a lot of work to do between now and June, but I believe that after our city council retreat in February, we’ll come out with a set of goals that we can hand off to the next city manager to accomplish.”

The city's human resources department will retain an executive search firm to search for city manager candidates.

At a Dec. 14 executive session, the city council will discuss implementing a recruitment strategy as well as a timeline.