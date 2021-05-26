Lincoln County deputy gets a hero’s welcome after he is released from the hospital

LIMON, Colo. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Hutton was overcome with emotions when he saw the greeting he received in the town of Limon.

Hutton was released from Swedish Medical Center Tuesday. A motorcade escorted the deputy from the hospital to Limon.

Once he arrived in town, a crowd of friends and supporters erupted in applause as Hutton, riding in his patrol car, stopped to talk to reporters.

“Thank you for all your support everybody. Thank you everyone,” Hutton said.

“I got lucky,” he said after someone wished him good luck.

Hutton was ambushed and shot several times after responding to a report of a theft from a semi-trailer near Limon around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

“Within seconds of being outside of his car and investigating this theft, he was met with a hail of gunfire," said Capt. Michael L. Yowell with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

Hutton was hit multiple times but was able to provide self-care and keep himself in a hidden spot, Yowell said. The shooter then turned the gun on the person who called 911. The reporting person was also injured but is safe.

The suspect has been identified as Tristin Ensinger, 25, of Ohio. The coroner's office says he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office found Ensinger about 1,000 yards away from where the shooting occurred along U.S. 40.

The department has established the Lincoln County Hero Fund for anyone who would like to donate. Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Lincoln County Sheriff‘s Office or at the First Bank of Hugo in Limon or Hugo. Donations will go directly to the Hutton Family to cover expenses incurred during their recovery.

An official GoFundMe has also been started.

Hutton has been with the sheriff's office for seven years. He's a U.S. Air Force veteran and a school crossing guard in Hugo.

