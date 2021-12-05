IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo — Limited evacuations are underway due to a fire burning near Idaho Springs, according to the Clear Creek Sheriff’s office.

Deputies are going door-to-door in an area near Miner Candle and Trail Creek Roads. An eyewitness told Denver7 the fire appeared to be 4 miles west of Idaho Springs and could be seen from I-70.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Old Middle School at 320 Highway 103, according to the sheriff's office.

Sarah Marie Calhoun



A reverse 911 call went out to residents around 9 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

