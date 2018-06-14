Lightning strike sparks large grass fire near Wiggins; fire is 100 percent contained

WIGGINS, Colo. — Firefighters worked through the night to contain a large fire that broke out in an open field near Wiggins late Wednesday.

The fire was one of several fires caused by lightning strikes in a field south of Highway 34 a few miles west of Wiggins, according to the Platte Valley Fire District. Firefighters said shortly before midnight that the fire was estimated to be about 8,000 acres in size.

Crews from 14 fire departments were on scene fighting the fire and as of about 1:45 a.m. Thursday the fire was 100 percent contained.

MAP: Here are the major wildfires currently burning in Colorado

Firefighters said the fire was not threatening any structures but some cattle had to be moved and there are several oil and gas sites in the area.

Highway 34 was closed at Highway 144 for several hours because of the fire but as of 4 a.m. the road was back open.