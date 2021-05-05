Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lightning sparks oil tank fire near Brighton

items.[0].image.alt
Brighton Fire Rescue
brighton oil tank fire.png
Posted at 1:57 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 22:29:43-04

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Crews are working an oil tank fire that is believed to have been started by lightning near Brighton Wednesday afternoon.

Brighton Fire Rescue said the tanks are empty and no injuries were reported.

Crews are using water tenders to shuttle water to the fire site to extinguish the flames, Brighton Fire Rescue tweeted.

The fire started around 1 p.m. as a thunderstorm cell moved through the area.

The four fiberglass water tanks are located northeast of Brighton, near the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 27.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting