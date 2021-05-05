Lightning sparks oil tank fire near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Crews are working an oil tank fire that is believed to have been started by lightning near Brighton Wednesday afternoon.

Brighton Fire Rescue said the tanks are empty and no injuries were reported.

Crews are using water tenders to shuttle water to the fire site to extinguish the flames, Brighton Fire Rescue tweeted.

The fire started around 1 p.m. as a thunderstorm cell moved through the area.

The four fiberglass water tanks are located northeast of Brighton, near the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 27.

