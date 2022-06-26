LGBTQ+ community uniquely impacted by SCOTUS decision

DENVER — As Denver Pride Fest celebrations come to an end, many in the LGBTQ+ community are grappling with the Supreme Court's decision on abortion.

Statistics show that the decision could have a unique impact on LGBTQ+ people.

"I think it's important to keep in mind that members of the LGBTQ community do access abortions," says attorney Ryann Peyton. "Queer women, non-binary folks, trans men all utilize abortion care."

As more pregnant people may have to travel out of their own states to obtain abortions, the costs add up.

The procedure can cost anywhere from $450 to $600 or more, plus travel fees.

At the same time, LGBTQ-plus people disproportionately struggle with poverty according to UCLA.

"A lot of people in this community already face a lot of trouble with jobs and housing, and a lot of discrimination," says Morgan Rose, who attended Denver Pride Fest. "I think not giving them that access would just further diminish their hope."

The overturning of Roe v. Wade could eventually impact several privacy-based rights. That includes the right to contraception and same-sex marriage. To read more about that, click here.

In the state of Colorado, abortions remain legal.

