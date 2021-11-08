Watch
Lewis scores twice in Rapids' 5-2 rout of LAFC; 1st in West

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, center, fights for control of the ball with Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing, left, and midfielder Brian Rodriguez in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:56 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 11:56:15-05

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis scored two goals in the Colorado Rapids' 5-2 win over Los Angeles FC on Sunday.

The win booted LA from playoff contention and put the Rapids in first place in the Western Conference on the last day of the regular season.

Collen Warner, Cole Bassett and Dominique Badji also scored for Colorado, who earned the first-round bye by a point when Seattle played to a 1-1 draw at Vancouver.

Cristian Arango and Brian Rodriguez had second-half goals for Los Angeles.

