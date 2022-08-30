Leadville man sentenced to prison for murdering girlfriend

LEADVILLE, Colo. — A 34-year-old Leadville man was sentenced to prison for murdering his girlfriend in January 2021.

Jesus Alejandro Artica pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on July 7 and was sentenced to 36 years in prison on Tuesday morning. As part of his plea deal, he could not ask for a reduction in that maximum sentencing, but received credit for time served, which was 595 days, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 12, 2021, authorities with the Leadville Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a townhome in the city after receiving a call from a person saying he had just shot somebody.

Officers started to clear out apartment units at the scene. Some residents provided photos of Artitca, the gunman, moving from one unit to another, according to the district attorney's office. A witness in the second unit left and admitted to authorities that Artica was in the same unit.

Artica walked outside with his hands up and was arrested, according to the district attorney's office.

Authorities found his girlfriend, Yolanda Lacome, 35, dead in one of the units. She had been shot in the head, but was alive.

She died of her injuries at St. Vincent Family Health Center.

The district attorney's office said Artica has a lengthy criminal history and had been charged with theft, drug and alcohol use, domestic violence and assault. At the time of the murder, he was on parole.