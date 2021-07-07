Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lawsuit claims the man who sparked a treasure hunt in the Rocky Mountains retrieved own loot

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
Jeri Clausing/AP
FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, Forrest Fenn sits in his home in Santa Fe, N.M. An alleged treasure of Fenn's is the subject of a search conducted by treasure hunter Randy Bilyeu, who went missing more than six months ago. Authorities in New Mexico says Bilyeu has been confirmed dead after his remains were found in the wilderness west of Santa Fe. (AP Photo/Jeri Clausing,File)
Treasure worth more than $1 million found in Rocky Mountains after more than 10 years
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 10:20:07-04

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a New Mexico antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables.

Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a U.S. complaint filed last week.

He claims the late Forrest Fenn deprived him of the riches by moving the treasure chest after he solved a riddle that would lead him to the loot.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that it comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming in July 2020.

Fenn filled a bronze chest with gold, jewels and other valuables worth an estimated $2 million and hid it a decade ago somewhere in the Rocky Mountain wilderness. The search gained the interest of many, including some who died in the quest to find it.

Raphoz claims Fenn's announcement last year that the treasure was found was suspicious and suspects Fenn kept the loot.

Fenn died at the age of 90 in September.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school