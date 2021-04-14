Lawsuit claims excessive force after Loveland police arrest woman with dementia

LOVELAND, Colo. — An excessive force lawsuit was filed against the Loveland Police Department in connection with a June 2020 arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Civil rights attorney Sarah Schielke, of The Life & Liberty Law Office, filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of Karen Gardner.

The lawsuit claims Gardner suffered a dislocated shoulder and broken arm during the arrest on June 26, 2020 in a field two blocks from her Loveland home.

Gardner was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a nearby Walmart. According to the lawsuit, Gardner was suspected of leaving the store without paying for $13.88 worth of items, a common practice among those with dementia, the suit claims.

The store called police and she was stopped by a Loveland officer as she was walking home. Video of the arrest, released by the firm representing Gardner, shows the 73-year-old woman exclaiming “I’m going home!” several times as the officer attempted to handcuff her.

WATCH | Video of arrest (caution: disturbing)

The lawsuit claims Gardner suffered a dislocated shoulder and a broken arm as a result of the “violent” arrest. Additionally, the suit claims officers refused to provide her medical care for her injuries or mental health assistance.

“Instead, the officers handcuffed her to a cell at the station for over 2 hours, keeping her isolated and terrified, in extreme pain, and then deposited her at the Larimer County jail where they lied and said she was uninjured, which ensured she continued to not receive medical treatment for another 3 hours,” the law office wrote in a press release.

Gardner was eventually taken to a hospital for treatment. She is currently living in a memory care facility, the law office said.

Denver7 has reached out to the Loveland Police Department for comment, but have yet to hear back.

