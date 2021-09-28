Lawsuit by Aurora cop fired in chokehold photo scandal is dismissed

DENVER (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a suburban Denver police officer who was fired over a photo reenacting a chokehold used on Elijah McClain has been dismissed.

Former Aurora officer Jason Rosenblatt's lawsuit alleged he was denied his right to an independent review board before he was fired by Chief Vanessa Wilson.

Rosenblatt was fired with two other officers — Erica Marrero and Kyle Dittrich — last year over photos taken in front of a memorial to McClain. Officer Jaron Jones, also in the photo, resigned before he could be fired.

One photo shows an officer with his arm around his colleague's neck in a fake neckhold.

Rosenblatt received the photos in a text and responded “ha ha.”

READ MORE: Grand jury returns 32-count indictment against officers, paramedics involved in Elijah McClain's death