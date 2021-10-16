Law to help mobile home owners buy their parks hits snags

DENVER (AP) — A new Colorado law designed to give mobile home owners the chance to buy the land on which their homes sit has been largely unsuccessful.

The Denver Post reports that more than a year after the new legislation took effect, there are few examples of residents buying their own parks.

Of the 48 mobile home parks sold since the state began tracking sales last year, just two have been purchased by the parks’ own residents.

Residents say park owners are sometimes skirting the law or otherwise taking advantage of vague language to avoid giving adequate notices of sale to homeowners and state regulators. Or they are negotiating in bad faith.