Law enforcement, community to honor life of fallen El Paso County sheriff's deputy Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Loved ones, law enforcement personnel and the community will honor the life of fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery during a funeral service and emergency vehicle procession Monday.

Deputy Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.

The funeral service will be held at New Life Church, located at 11025 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs. The service, which begins at 11 a.m., is open to the public, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Peery and his family will arrive to the church at 10 a.m. Attending uniformed personnel are asked to form outside the main church entrance to greet them no later than 9:30 a.m. Once Deputy Peery and his family are inside the church, the sanctuary will open to attendees.

Following the service, law enforcement personnel will honor Deputy Peery with an emergency vehicle procession, which will end at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The public is invited to line the procession route.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Only law enforcement, fire department and EMS vehicles equipped with emergency lights and siren will be allowed to participate in the procession. Those wishing to participate can park in the designated parking lot beginning at 7 a.m. Vehicles must be parked no later than 9 a.m. to be included.

Due to the expected number of attendees, carpooling is highly encouraged. Designated parking areas can be found on the map below:

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Peery's service will be streamed online. To view the service, click here.