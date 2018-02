DENVER — Several Colorado law enforcement agencies shared their condolences on Twitter Monday after the shooting death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.

Authorities said Flick and other officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs when they approached a suspect, struggled with him and gunfire began.

Three other law enforcement officers and one civilian were injured in the shooting. Authorities confirm the suspect is dead and no other suspects are at large.

Several law enforcement agencies from Colorado sent messages to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, offering words of grief and hope.

Our hearts are broken once again. We stand with you @EPCSheriff. Anything we can do to help, we are here for you! #LODD https://t.co/w0QRgfNSEo — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) February 6, 2018

Another sad and senseless tragedy. Our hearts & prayers are with the family of Deputy Micah Flick & the @EPCSheriff and Colo Spgs PD. We will continue to fight the good fight #thinblueline. — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) February 6, 2018

Yet again, we are grieving the tragic loss of a Colorado hero today. The senseless violence is reprehensible. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with @EPCSheriff and Deputy Flick’s family. #FallenHero https://t.co/7iBU1S4uZx — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 6, 2018