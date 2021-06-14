Larimer County Sheriff's Office looking for two boys who went missing Sunday night

DENVER – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for two boys in the Berthoud area who were last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The boys — 12-year-old Braden Rhodes and 10-year-old Jonah Noxon — were last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night at a home in Maplewood Estates in Berthoud, the sheriff’s office said, north of Highway 287 and east of County Road 17.

The sheriff’s office said the boys were discovered missing this morning, and that family called the sheriff’s office at 9:55 a.m. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert just after 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office got a tip the boys were seen walking northbound near Firehouse Self Storage on S. Lincoln Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Monday. They were both wearing large backpacks.

“It is believed the children left on their own and there is no reason to suspect foul play at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The boys are both thought to be wearing dark t-shirts and dark-colored shorts. Braden was wearing dark gray and orange shoes, and Jonah’s shoes are gray.

Braden is described as 5-foot-4, with a thin build, sandy blonde hair, and blue eyes. Jonah is described as 5 feet tall, with an average build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who knows where the boys are or who have seen them to call 970-416-1985.

