Larimer County deputies shoot, injure man who fired at them

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man who took off from a traffic stop and fired a gun at Larimer County deputies has been hospitalized after deputies fired back.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop someone who was driving at a high rate of speed on South Timberline Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver continued eastbound onto East Prospect Road before stopping near Sharp Point Drive, the sheriff’s office said. The driver then opened the door and fired a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

At some point during the incident, an additional deputy arrived at the scene and both fired back at the driver. The driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, officials said.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Prospect Road was closed for several hours between Timberline Road to Summitview Drive, but has since reopened.

The driver who was injured has only been identified as an adult man.

This is the fifth shooting involving deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Justin Smith. The sheriff’s office typically averages one or two per year, Smith said.

“You need to know that deputies are not out looking for confrontations, but they are remaining engaged in proactive policing to protect their community and in doing so, they are coming across a disturbingly high number of deranged and violent offenders,” Smith said in a post on Facebook. “Please know that the men and women of the LCSO remained 100% committed to standing the line to serve and protect you and they greatly appreciate your thoughts, prayers and support in these very difficult times.”

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team responded to take over the investigation with the Fort Collins Police Services as the lead agency.