Larimer County Coroner's Office identifies woman, 16-year-old girl killed in Loveland shooting

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 41-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were identified Monday as victims in a deadly shooting in Loveland last week.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Pavo Court for a weapons complaint. Juveniles told the 911 dispatcher they were hiding inside the home after two people were shot, according to Loveland police.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the two victims as 41-year-old Lindsay E. Daum and 16-year-old Meadow L. Sinner. A GoFundMe fundraiser states the two were mother and daughter. According to the coroner's office, Daum and Sinner died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Hours after the shooting, authorities were led to 600 Grimson Place in Erie after a "possible suspect" was seen carrying what appeared to be a long gun, Loveland police said in a press release. Shortly after authorities arrived, the suspect was declared dead after suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Loveland police.

The Weld County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Javier Acevedo, Jr., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. His death was ruled a suicide.

Court records show Acevedo was involved in at least one child custody hearing case last year. Several protection orders were filed against him by two different women, and a permanent retraining order was issued in June. A total of five children are listed on the protective orders.

Records also show that Acevedo had a criminal past, which included child abuse, sexual assault on a child, and at least one drug charge, all dating back to 2020.