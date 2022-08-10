FOUND: Larimer County authorities searching for missing, endangered man out of Berthoud

UPDATE | 3:13 a.m. Aug. 11 — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office confirmed the 34-year-old missing man was found safe overnight.

...

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Larimer County are searching for a missing 34-year-old Berthoud man with a cognitive and physical disability.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Andrew Logan was last seen walking east from the Serenity Ridge Parkway area around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He has a cognitive and physical disability, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He has a vagus nerve stimulator device attached to his chest.

Logan is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing glasses, a white T-shirt, and tan or gray shorts at the time he went missing, the sheriff's office said.

The Larimer County Search and Rescue team has been asked to help with the response.

CBI said Logan has a history of hitchhiking and may have found his way to Interstate 25.

Anybody who has seen Logan since 10:30 a.m. Wednesday or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.