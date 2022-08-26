Watch Now
Larimer County authorities searching for missing Berthoud man

Hitchhiked to gas station, told driver he was heading to Boulder
Posted at 12:24 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 02:24:41-04

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Berthoud man.

Andrew Logan, 34, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday at the Kum N Go gas station at I-25 and Highway 66. He had hitchhiked a ride to the gas station and told the driver he was heading to Boulder, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say Logan has a cognitive disability. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gold-colored shorts, black shoes and a gray t-shirt. He was also carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-416-1985.

