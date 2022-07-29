Larimer County authorities searching for 15-year-old suspect following Fort Collins shooting

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old suspect following a shooting in Fort Collins Thursday.

Just after 4 p.m., the sheriff's office received reports of a shooting outside of a home in the 400 block of South Overland Trail in Fort Collins.

When deputies arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators identified 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson of Fort Collins as the suspect. Pixley-Johnson and the victim know each other, according to the sheriff's office.

Pixkley-Johnson is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

He is wanted for first degree attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. There is also a sentence enhancer of aggravated juvenile offender.

Pixley-Johnson is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office. If you see him, do not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could possibly earn a cash reward.