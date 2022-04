DENVER — More than 4,200 customers in the West Highlands are without power, according to an outage map from Xcel Energy.

As of 7:45 p.m., 4,265 customers were without power, according to the company. The outage was first reported around 6:50 p.m.

Xcel Energy said power should be restored by 10:15 p.m.

Xcel Energy

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.