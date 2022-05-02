Large trash fire producing heavy smoke near I-70 and Holly Street

DEVNER — A large trash fire near the area of I-70 and Holly Street is producing heavy smoke and flames that can be seen for miles.

Greg Pixley with the Denver Fire Department confirmed it was a "very large" trash fire. A Denver7 crew on the scene has confirmed it's happening at the Denver Metal Recycling at 4770 Ivy Street.

It's the same location as another large fire that happened in 2018.

Pixley said nothing is threatened at this time.

Details on how the fire started are not available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.