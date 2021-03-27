Menu

Armed fugitive taken into custody after 6-hour standoff with police at Lakewood hotel

Posted at 10:06 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 15:30:06-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man wanted nationally for brandishing a weapon, fraud, forgery, and escape is now in custody following a six hour standoff with police at a Quality Inn in Lakewood.

Lakewood Police believe 35-year-old Casey Henni fired a shot at officers during the standoff. No one was injured.

Police said Henni surrendered without incident around 11 p.m. Friday.

The wanted fugitive was medically cleared and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on his warrant and new charges, including attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment, and vehicle theft.

