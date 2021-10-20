Watch
Large police presence along Tower Road in Aurora for shooting

Posted at 10:19 AM, Oct 20, 2021
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating a shooting along Tower Road, and drivers and residents in the area may see a large police presence in the area Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting injured one person, only identified as a male, along the 1700 block of Tower Road. He is in serious condition and was transported to a hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred just north of E. Colfax Avenue on Tower Road.

Multiple Aurora Police Department vehicles are in the area.

No other details were available as of 10:10 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

