Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lanes reopen after concrete mixer rollover on I-70

i-70 concrete mixer rollover.png
<hr>
i-70 concrete mixer rollover.png
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 12:43:10-04

ARVADA, Colo. — A concrete mixer overturned on westbound Interstate 70 early Thursday morning, causing issues for commuters for hours.

The crash happened some time before 6:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 past Wadsworth Boulevard.

Video from AirTracker7 showed the cement truck rolled onto its side spilling what appeared to be fuel onto the roadway. The concrete mixer was uprighted hours later.

Four right lanes were blocked for hours, leaving only one lane open. An additional lane reopened around 9:15 a.m. between the exit for Wadsworth Boulevard and the exit for Kipling Street.

I-70 fully reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360avswingame4.png

Watch the Avs in the Stanley Cup Final on Denver7 | Game 5 Friday