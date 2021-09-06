Watch
Lane of northbound I-25 near Firestone closed after van carrying salsa crashes, rolls

Driver was not injured in crash
I-25 crash cleanup with salsa on road
Posted at 11:43 AM, Sep 06, 2021
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A section of northbound Interstate 25 was closed Monday morning near Firestone after a van crashed and spilled jars of salsa on the highway.

The 1997 Chevy van hit the guardrail and rolled, spilling the broken jars all over the road, according to Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred between exit 235 (CO 52) and exit 240 (CO 119). Authorities are investigating what led to the crash.

The driver was checked at the scene by paramedics but refused to be transported to a hospital, Lewis said.

Multiple lanes were initially blocked. As of 11:30 a.m., just one lane remained closed for cleanup efforts.

