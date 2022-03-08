Watch
Lane closures in place on southbound I-25 for emergency asphalt repairs

Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 08, 2022
DENVER — Some lanes of southbound I-25 will close Tuesday so crews can make emergency asphalt repairs.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the repairs will require various lane closures between Castle Rock and Larkspur.

Beginning at 10 a.m., crews will close the southbound I-25 Express Lane from Plum Creek Parkway (exit 181) to Larkspur (exits 172 and 173). All on- and off-ramps will remain open.

At approximately noon, crews will also close the left lane near Larkspur for the remaining repairs.

Crews expect for repairs to be completed and lanes to reopen by approximately 2 p.m.

Check COtrip for the latest travel information.

