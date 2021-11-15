Lakewood townhome property under construction catches fire overnight

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood townhome property under construction caught fire early Monday, shutting down a portion of Youngfield Street.

The property is located near Applewood Drive and Youngfield Street.

At least three units in one of the property buildings were completely destroyed. A second building was also damaged.

West Metro Fire officials said the first call for the fire came in around 3:25 a.m. Firefighters arrived within minutes but were forced to stay back for a while because of how hot the fire was.

Nearby homes were impacted as well — several shutters and doorbells melted because of the extreme heat.

Eventually, crews were able to knock down the flames and focus their efforts on hotspots.

Fire crews used heavy machinery to remove some of the charred debris and help eliminate remaining hotspots.

West Metro Fire officials said no firefighters were injured during firefighting efforts.