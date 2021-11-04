Watch
Lakewood police searching for missing teen

Lakewood Police Department
Posted at 11:17 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 01:17:44-04

DENVER — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a teenager who ran away from home last week and may be trying to travel out of state.

Matthew Oberly, 13, left his home in Lakewood on Oct. 28.

He was last seen on Monday at Union Station. Lakewood police said he may be trying to travel to California.

Anyone who has seen Oberly or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Stahl at (303) 987-7209.

