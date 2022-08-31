Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FOUND: Lakewood police searching for missing 92-year-old woman with dementia

missing Margaret Russell
Lakewood Police Department
missing Margaret Russell
Posted at 6:37 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 21:18:10-04

Editor's note: Margaret has been found, according to Lakewood police.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman with dementia.

Margaret Russell was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West Florida Avenue and South Newland Street.

Russell is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, according to Lakewood police.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a senior alert for Russell.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old or broken electronics to get rid of?