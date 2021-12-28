Lakewood police searching for missing 66-year-old man

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 66-year-old man.

The Lakewood Police Department said 66-year-old Haile Michael Gebre-Michael left his home along the 100 block of Dover Street in Lakewood sometime Monday. At the time, he was wearing a yellow and black jacket with a button-up shirt and khaki pants. He has not been seen since.

He has dementia and has wandered from his home before, police said. Last time, he was found in the 36th and Bruce Randolph area.

Police said he's a Black man standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that you call 911 if you see him.