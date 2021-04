LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police said at least one of its officers was involved in a shooting Thursday morning.

Very limited information was available as of 7:35 a.m., but police said the shooting is in connection to a SWAT incident at W. Jewell Avenue and S. Kipling Parkway.

Other details, including timeline of events and injuries, are unknown.

Denver7 has a crew on its way to the scene to learn more.