Lakewood police: Man shot himself on eastbound W. 6th Avenue

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police say a man shot himself after officers tried to pull him over on eastbound W. 6th Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

John Romero, public information officer with Lakewood Police Department, said just after 3:10 p.m. Sunday, police tried to pull over a driver on eastbound W. 6th Avenue. Romero said he was not sure of the reasoning for the traffic stop.

The man continued driving down the highway but did not speed up, Romero said.

Just past Wadsworth Boulevard, the driver pulled over and shot himself, said Garrett Boyd, another public information officer with the Lakewood Police Department. Romero said the man shot himself in his car.

The man was transported to a hospital. The department did not have an update on the man's condition.

Two lanes of eastbound W. 6th Avenue near Wadsworth Boulevard through Sheridan Boulevard were closed during the investigation. The highway reopened around 7 p.m. Westbound lanes were closed for a short time, but reopened around 4:20 p.m.

Romero said this marked the second shooting on a highway in less than 24 hours.

No other details were available as of 11 a.m. Monday.