Lakewood police arrest man for string of burglaries, charges sought across state

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — After a weeks-long investigation, an alleged serial burglar has been arrested for crimes across the Denver metro and in other counties.

The Lakewood Police Department confirmed their officers, officers with the Denver Police Department and members of the West Metro Drug Task Force arrested Aamund Bouvia on Thursday.

Bouvia is facing 14 charges spanning across Lakewood, Denver, Arapahoe County, Gilpin County and Douglas County.

Earlier this month, Martha Magaña shared her home surveillance video showing a man breaking into her house back in mid-September. Magaña recognized the suspect from burglaries in Denver and Boulder and shared the information with authorities.

"That's my daughters duffle bag right there," Magaña said as she pointed at video from a Boulder home break-in during a previous interview with Denver7.

On Friday, Magaña learned of an arrest.

"After I found out that somebody had been arrested, I was able to actually sleep without getting up in the middle of the night to check windows and doors," Magaña said.

Sources told Denver7 Bouvia may face additional charges in other jurisdictions soon.

Bouvia has a criminal record that dates back to 2017.