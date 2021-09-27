Lakewood employee arrested, accused of attempted sex assault on girl

DENVER – A City of Lakewood employee was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a young girl while working a community event on Saturday night.

Anthony Frisk, 27, was being held at the Jefferson County jail Monday for investigation on charges including sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and child enticement, according to court records.

The city of Lakewood confirmed Monday Frisk is an active employee of the city who worked in the community response department within parks and recreation. He was hired in July, a city spokesperson said, but they would not say if he was on leave or probation Monday afternoon.

"The city is continuing to gather facts and has no further statement at this time," said Dan Stoutamire, a spokesperson for citizen engagement with the city, in a statement Monday afternoon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Frisk usually worked at the Lakewood Link Recreation Center but had been allowed to earn extra money by working community center events. The affidavit only says the girl was under the age of 15.

On Saturday night, he was working as a property representative at a Baptism at an undisclosed facility whose address is redacted in the affidavit.

According to a police interview with the victim, which is detailed in the affidavit, she had been playing with other kids at the party when Frisk asked her to come with him and took her to a closet on the first floor of the building and shut the door. The girl said she trusted him because he was an adult.

She told police – and Frisk admitted the same – that he asked her if he could ask her a “weird question” and then asked if he could perform oral sex on her. She said no and left the closet, then went and told a friend at the party and eventually another person whose name is redacted in the affidavit.

She had been crying, and a person at the party asked what happened and she relayed the alleged encounter with Frisk. The man whom she told went to go locate Frisk and found him hiding in a room with the lights off.

The man made Frisk sit down and started asking him questions while recording video that was later turned over to police. According to the affidavit, Frisk admitted asking the girl if he could perform oral sex on her. The affidavit also says that several family members came to the room and tried to assault Frisk and that he tried to run at one point and was tackled and held down until police could arrive and so that none of the family members could assault him.

When Lakewood police officers arrived shortly after 11:30 p.m., an officer found Frisk sitting in a chair surrounded by numerous people, according to the affidavit. Frisk was wearing a black City of Lakewood polo shirt, and after he was Mirandized, he agreed to speak with an officer, according to the document.

He confirmed the girl’s account of asking her “something weird” and asking to perform oral sex on her – and also that he did not touch her. He told officers that he told the girl, “I’m kinda weird.”

After making these admissions, according to the affidavit, he told the officer to “put a bullet in my head” if he was going to go to jail or prison. He told the officer, “I know what they do to child molesters,” and also claimed he was not a child molester but rather “a creep.”

Frisk also, according to the affidavit, confirmed that his request of the girl involved “a sexual statement” and that he intended to sexually assault her if she replied “yes” to his request.

“I would have done whatever she was up for,” he told the officer, according to the affidavit, which adds that he said using a Taser he had “would have made it a lot easier.”

Frisk was arrested at the scene. Court records show he had an advisement hearing Monday morning in the case and is expected to be formally charged Oct. 1 in Jefferson County District Court. His bond was set Monday at $50,000 and had not been posted as of Monday afternoon.

