Lafayette police searching for three motorcyclists allegedly involved in road rage shooting

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The Lafayette Police Department is searching for motorcyclists allegedly involved in a road rage shooting Monday evening.

Officers responded to the area of U.S. Highway 287 and W. South Boulder Road at approximately 5:44 p.m. for a call for a road rage incident where shots were fired.

Investigators learned the original incident began around U.S. Highway 287 and State Highway 52 and continued to West South Boulder Road involving three motorcycles and a silver Chevrolet Silverado.

A man on one of the motorcycles allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the pickup truck, hitting it three times on the driver’s side, according to the department.

An adult driver and a juvenile passenger were not injured.

Another man and a woman were on the other two motorcycles accompanying the other man, police said.

All three motorcyclists continued eastbound on W. South Boulder Road.

The man suspected of firing the gun is described as a white man with a larger build, possibly wearing a military style WWII era helmet and it appeared the man was a patched member of an unknown motorcycle club. He was possibly riding a late model red Harley Davidson Road Glide with a black seat. Police said the gun was pulled from a hard-sided saddle bag.

The second male motorcyclist was described as a white man with average to slim build and it appeared the man was a patched member of an unknown motorcycle club. He was possibly riding a late model Harley Davidson Softail Lowrider S of unknown color with a Memphis Shades

front fairing. Police said he possibly punched out the Silverado’s passenger-side mirror.

The female motorcyclist is described as a white female with a larger build who was possibly wearing a Harley Davidson patch on the back of her clothing. She was possibly riding a late model Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic or Road King, black or dark in color.

Anyone who has information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call Det. Biggs at (303) 604-3514.

