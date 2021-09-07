Lafayette Police Department investigating possible threat against Centaurus High School

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police are investigating a possible threat against Centaurus High School, but have not yet deemed it credible.

The Boulder Valley School District said it learned about the anonymous threat overnight and the Lafayette Police Department is looking into where it stemmed from and if it was intended as a threat.

In a letter sent to staff, families and students Tuesday morning, Centaurus High School Principal Daniel Ryan said a message was posted on social media Monday evening that "indicated vaguely that something would happen today '@CHS' and included emojis of a weapon."

A community member alerted police.

"Again, at this time we do not have an indication that there is a credible threat, but we ask for all members of our community to be vigilant. As always, if you See Something, Say Something to a school administrator, law enforcement, or a trusted adult," the letter reads.

The Boulder Valley School District said it is taking proactive measures and will have increased security at the school Tuesday.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking anybody with information to contact its tip line at 303-604-8014.