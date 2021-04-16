La Resolana, treasured Pueblo family farm, needs community’s help to continue growing their peonies

PUEBLO, Colo. – A family farm in Southern Colorado which has welcomed the community to see their beautiful peonies annually for the past several years is withering without its guests, forcing them to turn to the community for help.

Judy and Juan Trujillo bought the farm in the late 60s. Not much has changed in the past five decades, including the prices.

“Me and my brother have been telling my grandmother, ‘you have to sell these at a higher price.’ She’s like, ‘I can’t. I can’t. I just want to help the community,’” said Gabriella Trujillo.

For 51 weekends out of the year, La Resolana Farm belongs to the Trujillo family. On Memorial Day weekend, the farm’s doors are open to the public.

“When the peonies are at their peak, we invite the community to come for the weekend,” Gabriella said. “In 2019, it was like 2,000 people (that) came.”

The public couldn’t visit in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year isn’t shaping up to be much better. The Trujillos aren’t in it for the money, but the farm is withering away. The pandemic only exacerbated their economic woes.

“There’s so much work to do. My grandmother hasn’t been able to take care of it for a few years now,” Gabriella said.

The Trujillos have set up a GoFundMe, a departure for a family not used to asking for help. Donations will be used to improve the irrigation system and make sure the community can enjoy the peonies for years to come.

“I’ll overhear them and it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I came 30 years ago’ or ‘I grew up right down the street and I’ve been coming every year,’” Gabriella said.” While there has been a huge increase in people, there’s still this core community who comes every year.”