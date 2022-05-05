La Alma-Lincoln Park reopens a week after deadly shooting

DENVER – La Alma-Lincoln Park is back open a little more than a week after a deadly shooting, officials with Denver Parks and Recreation confirmed to Denver7 Thursday.

The La Alma-Lincoln Park and La Alma Recreation Center closed on April 28 after a man whom police said was trying to break up a fight was shot and killed there a day earlier.

A spokesperson for the city’s parks and rec department also cited other recent violence in the area as reason to close the park and the rec center but did not provide specifics, saying the park would reopen once both areas were “safe for everyone to use.”

Data obtained by Denverite, however, showed park closures were not necessarily stopping crimes from happening in the city’s green spaces.

The victim in the shooting at La Alma-Lincoln Park was identified by a family member as 63-year-old Gary Arellano.

Police arrested Trahavonie Deshawd Smith, 24, for investigation of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.