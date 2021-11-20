Kruger Rock Fire moving toward full containment

DENVER — The 147-acre Kruger Rock Fire burning near Estes Park appears to be moving toward full containment.

Fire officials said Saturday the blaze that forced several people to evacuate is now 85% contained.

Residents are being told they should expect to see some smoke and flames in the interior of the fire as mop-up efforts continue Saturday.

The fire started around 7 a.m. Tuesday after high winds blew a tree onto a nearby power line, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The fire forced officials to issue several evacuations in the area, but all orders and road closures have been lifted as of Friday evening.

No structures have been reported lost in the fire.

A 32-year veteran of the Air Force and Army was killed in a single-engine air tanker crash near the Kruger Rock Fire Tuesday night.

CO Fire Aviation identified the pilot as Marc Thor Olson and said he had been an FAA-certified pilot since 1979.

Fire officials said Saturday’s weather will limit fire potential. However, winds are expected to increase through Sunday afternoon.