Kiowa County Sheriff’s corporal involved in fatal crash near Lamar

Posted at 12:22 PM, May 30, 2022
DENVER — A Kiowa County Sheriff’s corporal was involved in a fatal crash near Lamar in Prowers County Sunday evening.

An 89-year-old woman from Hulbert, OK was killed in the crash that occurred on Highway 50 at Prowers County Road 7.

The corporal was responding to a separate crash with lights and sirens on when a 2013 Dodge Challenger pulled out in front of the corporal, according to the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s vehicle collided with the left side of the Dodge causing both vehicles to rotate counterclockwise through the intersection.

There were three occupants in the Dodge. The 89-year-old woman was in the backseat. A 65-year-old man was driving and transported to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The front-seat passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff’s corporal sustained moderate injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 50 were closed for approximately four hours. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating.

