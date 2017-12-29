King Soopers to launch new mobile checkout system in 2018

DENVER – Starting in 2018, shoppers at some King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado will be able to skip most of the checkout process with the help of a new smartphone app.

Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and City Market, is rolling out a new app called Scan, Bag, Go. It’s been testing the system at stores in Ohio and plans to expand the service to 400 stores nationwide throughout 2018.

Spokesman Adam Williamson said 34 of those stores will be King Soopers and City Market locations. The company has not yet made a final decision on which stores will get the new service or when.

With Scan, Bag, Go, shoppers use their phone or a handheld scanner to scan the barcode of each item as they place it in their shopping cart. When it’s time to check out, the shopper simply scans a code on their phone at a self-checkout stand.

“Scan Bag Go has been tested in 20 stores in another division and customers love it,” Williamson said. “We strive to earn our customers’ loyalty every day and this will be another great convenience for them.”

The Scan, Bag, Go service is part of Kroger’s “Restock Kroger” initiative that aims to use technology and data to improve the customer experience at its thousands of stores nationwide. The company also has been working on expanding its ClickList order-from-home service and is rolling out its own line of clothing at some of its stores.