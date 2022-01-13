King Soopers to delay reopening Table Mesa store

BOULDER, Colo. — King Soopers has decided to delay reopening its location on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder due to the ongoing strike .

In an announcement Thursday, the president and CEO of King Soopers, Joe Kelley provided the following statement:

“This was a very difficult decision and after long consideration we have decided to pause for the right moment to come together and unite on this next chapter,” Kelley said. “We know this is a monumental milestone in our healing journey and that it must be free of distractions.”

The Table Mesa King Soopers has been closed for nearly a year after a gunman killed 10 people on March 22 .

After a redesign and full remodel with the help of feedback from associates and the community, the store was set to reopen on Jan. 20 .

King Soopers did not provide a new opening date, saying additional details will be forthcoming. A spokesperson said the decision to delay was caused by the ongoing UFCW Local 7 strike.

The president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, the union that represents King Soopers grocery workers, said Thursday it was ready to resume negotiations Friday morning. It’s unclear how it may impact the store’s reopening.

