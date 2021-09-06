King Soopers in Greenwood Village closed Sunday after threat of violence; police say threat is not credible

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Police in Greenwood Village said they do not believe a threat against a King Soopers discovered Sunday evening is credible, but the store decided to close for the rest of the evening out of caution.

On Sunday evening, the Greenwood Village Police Department said it learned about graffiti at Castlewood Park that read, "Boulder strong is about to be Denver strong."

"Boulder Strong" became a common phrase following a mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder that left 10 people dead in March.

The local King Soopers in Greenwood Village, located at 6000 S. Holly St., was notified and store managers decided to temporarily close the location. It expected to reopen with normal hours on Monday.

The police department said it was not aware of any credible threats against any King Soopers.

The suspect or suspects responsible for the graffiti have not been located or identified as of Sunday evening.

Additional police will patrol both Greenwood Village King Soopers locations. The second store is located at 4910 S. Yosemite St.

In a statement from King Soopers, a spokesperson said they have increased security at the store on Holly Street and surrounding stores.

A Denver7 crew was unable to find the graffiti on Sunday evening.