Kindergartners, preschoolers deliver treats, letters to Adams Co. Sheriff's Office

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- In the wake of the death of an Adams County deputy in the line of duty, a group of Kindergarten and preschool-aged kids showed their support for the sheriff's office with a special delivery.

Students at Primrose School at Highlands Ranch Business Park wrote "thank you" letters to deputies and delivered a load of treats and other snacks to the Adams County Sheriff's Office this week.

The gesture was meant to show support for the sheriff's office following the death of deputy Heath Gumm. Gumm, 31, was shot and killed after responding to an assault call in Thornton on the night of Jan. 24.

A funeral service for deputy Gumm is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.