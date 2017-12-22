Kids can get free toys at some Colorado Goodwill stores on Saturday

DENVER -- Parents who have been struggling to afford gifts for their children will be able to get one for free this Saturday at some Goodwill locations across Colorado.
On Saturday, Dec. 23, parents with a child or children in tow will be able to pick a free toy, children’s book, stuffed animal, puzzle or game for each child from the store’s shelves. The child or children must be with the parent and only one toy per child will be allowed for free.
The offer is valid at Goodwill stores from Castle Rock up to the Wyoming state line, including the Denver metro area.