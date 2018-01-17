Kiaya Campbell case and more: 5 Things to Know for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

1. Hearing in Kiaya Campbell case continues

A hearing to decide whether the 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell will face adult charges continues Wednesday.

2. Warm Wednesday

The weather will be warming up over the next few days with highs in the mid 50s on Wednesday and around 60 degrees on Thursday.

3. Authorities unraveling bizarre tale of abuse

From the outside, the brown-and-beige four-bedroom home in a Los Angeles suburb looked fairly orderly. But inside, authorities say they found 13 children, some of them chained to furniture, all of them thin and malnourished.

4. Congressional hearing on Aurora VA hospital

Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., and members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee question hospital leadership at a hearing in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday related to the new Aurora VA, which will open in August, but with fewer patient rooms than originally thought and some fixes still left to be made.

5. President Trump gets clean bill of health

President Trump's doctor said he has no concerns about the commander in chief's physical or mental well-being following an exam last week. Dr. Ronny Jackson said all results were normal.